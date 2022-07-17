Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 322,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 135,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.57. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. On average, analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 406,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

