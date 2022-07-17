Maxcoin (MAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 60.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $91,493.57 and $7.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.97 or 0.99981190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00219969 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00259060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00112304 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

