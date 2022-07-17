McDonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,940 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.57.

BDX opened at $239.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.70 and a 200-day moving average of $257.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

