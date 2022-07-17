McDonald Partners LLC Buys 45,393 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 58,951.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

