McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,190 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.52.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

