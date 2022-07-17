McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,560 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

