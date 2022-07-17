McDonald Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 127,175.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $398.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.06 and its 200-day moving average is $420.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

