McDonald Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 105,686.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

