McDonald Partners LLC Invests $1.63 Million in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. McDonald Partners LLC owned 1.39% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

