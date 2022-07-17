McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 38,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 199.9% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

