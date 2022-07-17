McDonald Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

ADP opened at $214.13 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

