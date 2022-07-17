McDonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,814 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.9% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $182.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average of $196.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

