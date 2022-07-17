McDonald Partners LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

