Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 675.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536,417 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Medtronic worth $195,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.48.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

