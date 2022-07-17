Melone Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,958 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after acquiring an additional 545,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 876,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,289,000 after buying an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after buying an additional 78,074 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,682,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $40.97 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

