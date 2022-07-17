Melone Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

