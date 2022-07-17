Melone Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,882 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Melone Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB opened at $26.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

