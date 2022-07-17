Melone Private Wealth LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 123,312 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

