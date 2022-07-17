Meme (MEME) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00222680 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00550610 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Buying and Selling Meme

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.