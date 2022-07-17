MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 45.9% in June

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($220.00) to €225.00 ($225.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($208.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Further Reading

