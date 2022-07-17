Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Up 65.4% in June

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 13.1 %

MREO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,701,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MREO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128,367 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 489,322 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 615,491 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 221.6% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 217,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 370,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

