Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.56.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $164.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.56. The stock has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.