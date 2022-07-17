Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.62.

MEOH stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

