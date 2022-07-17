MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MCR opened at $6.32 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

