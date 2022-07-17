MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 29th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

MIN stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after buying an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

