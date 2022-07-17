MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.57 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.