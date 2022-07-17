MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.57 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
