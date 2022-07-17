MiL.k (MLK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.62 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00041029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

