Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $241.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $241.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,944,054,278 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

