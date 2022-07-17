Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:MG opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.66 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

