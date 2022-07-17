Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 13,838 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

