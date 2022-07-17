Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $271.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

