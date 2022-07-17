Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

