Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0470 on Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded up 124.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 178.7% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $46.98 million and approximately $192.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008726 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00213139 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

