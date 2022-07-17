MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £52,000 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider James Thomson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($61,845.86).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 514 ($6.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 550.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 626.49. MJ Gleeson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($5.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 868 ($10.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £299.69 million and a P/E ratio of 803.13.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLE. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.70) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.30) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.