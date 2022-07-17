Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

BSV opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

