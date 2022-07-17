Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $229.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.82.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

