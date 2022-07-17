Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $10.98 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,499 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 89,902 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

SCHH opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

