Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 6,363 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $179.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

