Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.72 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $22,038.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00666877 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

