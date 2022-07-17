Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 142,365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,037,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

