Morgan Stanley Cuts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $93.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $105.50 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after acquiring an additional 234,447 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.