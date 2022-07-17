Morgan Stanley Cuts Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $10.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.93.

Vertex Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.50, a P/E/G ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $80,877.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,253 shares of company stock worth $2,907,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

