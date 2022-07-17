Morgan Stanley Trims Magna International (TSE:MG) Target Price to C$79.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to C$79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an overweight rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.55.

Magna International Stock Performance

TSE:MG opened at C$72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.95. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$68.39 and a twelve month high of C$113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 9.6700002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

