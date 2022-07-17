Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,056,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 47.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

MACA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

