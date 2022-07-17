Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.16.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $85.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

