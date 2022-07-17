Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

