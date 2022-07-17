Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $148.67 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average of $148.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

