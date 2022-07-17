Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

