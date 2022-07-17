Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

