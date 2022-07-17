NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Up 80.8% in June

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the first quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the first quarter worth $148,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:NC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.